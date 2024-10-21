Sweetpea season 1 episode 3: Who could be safe, for now?

As we prepare for Sweetpea season 1 episode 3 to arrive on Starz later this week, why not talk a little bit about who may not die?

After all, we know how easy it is to have lengthy conversations about the opposite, given that this is a show all about murder — and also, we’ve seen Rhiannon Lewis take out a pair of men already. Neither one of these guys are ones she had a particular relationship with, but you have to imagine that over time, some of these kills are going to be a little more personal. Julia is at the top of her list, but there are other characters she may consider going after depending on the circumstance.

So who do we think is most likely safe entering the next episode? We’ll put at least three people on the list, at least for the time being.

AJ – Rhiannon’s co-worker is one of the few people who actually paid attention to her from the start. We’re not sure that she will ever see that, but he’s probably the closest thing she could’ve had to a friend or possible love interest.

Norman – Early on, we assumed that Jeremy Swift’s character would end up dying soon due to his demeaning attitude towards her. He’s still in relative danger and yet, there was a small cracking of the ice around the karaoke party. He should be okay … for now.

Lucille – We do recognize that at some point, Rhiannon could be so bold as to take out her sister, who seems wholly responsible for trying to upend her whole life. However, she’s family! We do not think that we’re anywhere close to getting to this moment — this feels more like something that could happen closer to the finale.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

