Sweetpea season 1 episode 3 spoilers: Rhiannon versus Julia

As we look more towards Sweetpea season 1 episode 3 on Starz next week, Rhiannon Lewis has clearly entered her serial killer era. She has now killed two men, though neither one of them were altogether close to her. She’s proven to herself that she can do this … and also that she likes it. That’s a big problem moving forward, since it may empower her to go after more personal targets.

From the very beginning of the series, we’ve heard Ella Purnell’s character utter who she wants to go after — think of it as her kill list. While we know some people on it include the likes of a grocery clerk and at times her boss, one name is firmly at the top: Julia. This is her former childhood bully, and someone who is still out to “ruin her life” (at least in her mind) by selling her home.

Is Rhiannon really ready to take on such a threat? Well, she’s certainly going to try! For some more information on what is ahead, check out the full Sweetpea season 1 episode 3 synopsis below:

High on power and righteousness, Rhiannon goes after her next target: the ultimate bully, Julia Blenkingsopp.

Obviously, this potential killer raises a lot of challenges for Rhiannon, as it may be harder to hit her with the element of surprise. Yet, there are also some other issues to wonder about here, including whether or not she has really gotten away with her first two murders. While there may not be some obvious connection between her and the deceased parties, she was hardly clean with any kill. With her first victim, she may have gotten lucky that the water washed away some DNA. However, you can’t exactly say the same thing here about the second.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

