Teacup season 1 episode 5 spoilers: Who is the enemy now?

As we prepare to see Teacup season 1 episode 5 as well as episode 6 later this week on Peacock, it feels like the stakes are different. After all, consider who is the real source of danger at this point!

On the surface, it feels easy to sit back and say that you should be worried more about anyone new who turns up in the community at this point, but we have already seen what the real danger here is: The ability of some of these aliens to swap hosts, as we have now seen in regards to Lt. Olsen and then James’ mother Ellen.

That’s right — at this point, the most dangerous person in this entire group may be Ellen. However, she cannot exactly view herself in such a way at this point, and for a pretty understandable reason, all things considered. How much control does she really have now that she’s being inhabited by something / someone else?

Moving into episode 5, the biggest concern has to be how much “Ellen” can infiltrate the rest of the characters and wreck havoc from within. There is a reason why Harbinger, stuck inside of Arlo, has warned everyone to run and hid. They clearly know just how chaotic things are about to become.

If there is any possible silver lining or reason to hope, it is that Arlo has been able to temporarily regain himself even while being possessed. Because of this, we do at least think that it’s possible in theory that Ellen may be able to come to her senses long enough to warn others as to what’s going on. Even if it remains to be seen how much she’ll be able to do that, it is at least something we are watching out for.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

