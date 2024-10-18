Teacup season 1 episode 5: What we need to know

As many of you may be aware at this point, Teacup season 1 episode 5 is coming to Peacock next week alongside episode 6. Given that things are already pretty bonkers, is there a way for the horror drama to actually up the crazy?

Of course, we do think a show like this would benefit greatly from giving us more horror and a handful of scary moments. However, at the same time we tend to think that more is needed beyond this. We actually need these next two episodes to be about answers more than anything else.

After all, it feels pretty easy to presume after episode 4 that we are looking at Assassin and/or Harbinger as aliens — but where do they come from, and what do they want? It is pretty easy to assume that Harbinger is on the run and trying to hide, but is there any actual tangible role that humans have in this conflict? There is still a reasonable amount of mystery here, and that means a few things that we hope are figured out sooner rather than later.

Of course, we also need to understand more of why James is now being effectively holed up in a basement, and whether or not this is in some way tied to what has happened with his affair and all of the emotional stuff around him. If it is in some way, we hope that there’s something closer to resolution there. We honestly just need to learn more about the threats and a possible endgame here than just what happened to these characters before some of the aliens first arrived on the scene.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

