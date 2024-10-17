Teacup season 1 episode 5: Who has James hostage?

As we prepare to see Teacup season 1 episode 5 on Peacock next week, do you want to learn a little more about what is ahead?

Well, the first thing that we should note here is that you are going to see both episode 5 and episode 6 back to back, which means that you’re going to see a lot of story and, hopefully, a lot of answers at the same exact time. Who are some of these apparent aliens, and what do they want?

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Teacup coverage all season!

Well, it does feel like these two episodes are going to give us some additional intel, and also answer another question: Why is James being held hostage? Scott Speedman was MIA for a good chunk of the previous two episodes, and it would be nice to get some more answers on all of that now.

For more details, check out the synopses below…

Season 1 episode 5, “I’m a Witness to the Sickness” – Travis, holding James hostage, recounts how he was shot and took refuge in the Navarros’ basement; James realizes the imminent danger to his family.

Season 1 episode 6, “You Don’t Know What it Means to Win” – James, Ruben and the kids bring a wounded McNab back to the Chenoweths’; James has a chilling realization about his mother and her recent actions.

Here is the crazy thing to note here

We are already at the halfway point of this season! Teacup is not meant to be some super-long show, so we hope that the answers come and come quickly. After that, could there then be an opportunity to actually get back to some of the scares? If there is a central issue that we have with the episodes that we had a chance to see this week, it is the story momentum at times felt like it was at a total crawl.

What are you most hoping to see on Teacup season 1 episode 5 and 6 following what you see today?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to then also come back here for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







