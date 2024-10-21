The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 2 episode 5: Last before finale

As we prepare to see The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 2 episode 5 on AMC next week, the biggest headline is where things stand. There are only two more installments to go this season! That means that there’s potential for all sorts of drama, and there’s also a chance that not everything is going to be resolved here, either.

Now if there is one thing that we do believe will serve as a top story of sorts entering this upcoming episode, it is grief. Daryl is still going to struggle with the loss of Isabelle, and while he may be happy that Carol is around him again, one does not replace the other in some sort of direction fashion. Of course, he’s also not going to have a lot of time to sit around and mourn, given that Laurent is in danger!

While the full The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 2 episode 5 synopsis below does not give everything away, it does at least set the stage:

A new faction of survivors hunt down Laurent; Carol’s lies come to a head.

What could be important based on this synopsis alone is how Ash feels about what Carol did to get her over to France in the first place. Odds are, he’ll feel betrayed that she created this false narrative about her kid on another continent. Given that we know that season 3 is currently being filmed in Spain, it feels like Ash is not going to fly her back home — it’s either this or something goes wrong with the plan / him during the journey! We understand why Carol did what they did, but there are often consequences that go along with this sort of action.

