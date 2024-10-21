The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 2 episode 4: Isabelle dead?

We knew that The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 2 episode 4 was set up to be a significant turning point for the entire franchise. After all, there was the much-anticipated reunion between Daryl and Carol!

However, at the same time with this reunion also came a loss, one that was clearly frustrating to a number of fans out there: Isabelle is gone. Clemence Poesy’s character died within the first half of the episode in the midst of a larger, surrounding battle — and yeah, it was disappointing to see. So many years on this franchise, we have witnessed a pattern with this show. If you are a reasonably-new character, you are free to die at almost any time. Also, the moment someone seems happy, someone has to kick them directly into the dirt. This happened here given that there was this fascinating love story of sorts blooming with Daryl and Isabelle, and it would have been really interesting to see how that had evolved if the opportunity was there to keep the two around each other. Also, seeing Isabelle and Carol really interact would have been fun!

Alas, it is just not meant to be and now, The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon becomes a little more like the original show — that is great for nostalgia, but would also be great to see evolution at some point, as well!

Now, we should also note that Isabelle is not the only character who ended up dying within this episode, as we also bore witness to the end of Genet. Sure, in theory you can argue that this is great news for Daryl and Laurent’s health; however, the closing minutes here made us far from certain. Norman Reedus’ character wants to bring Laurent back to America, but some other people may have different ideas on that.

Related – Learn more about what is ahead on The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon now

What did you think about Isabelle and Genet’s deaths on The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 2 episode 4?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back here for all sorts of additional updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







