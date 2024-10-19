Grotesquerie season 1 finale: FX boss teases big cliffhanger

There is a lot to look forward to over the course of Grotesquerie season 1 moving forward, but there is also something else to note right now — you may not be getting full resolution at the end of the finale.

One of the nice revelations that has come out of the past few days is learning that this show is not going to be an anthology, and nor is it a limited series. If another season does happen, it is going to likely feature some of the same characters. This is exciting, though we also wonder how in the world Ryan Murphy is going to top the absolute insanity of the first batch of episodes, especially coming out of the episode 7 twist.

For the time being, FX is certainly well-aware that viewers could be clamoring for more following the events of the finale. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, here is some of what network boss John Landgraf had to say:

It’s not an American Horror Story. It’s a series about these characters, and it has a big, big, amazing cliffhanger at the end of the first season that propels you into a second season. So yeah, we didn’t want to tell people this is what to expect. Ryan and I are always restless. One of the things I’ve always admired about him is that he gets bored, and wants to do something new. He’s taken television in a new direction so many times that’s very fresh. They did Nip/Tuck before I even got to FX, and one of the reasons I came is because loved it so much and thought it was so original. So the whole notion here was, “Let’s genuinely drop this into the world and let people figure it out.”

For now, we’re cautiously optimistic there will be more Grotesquerie — after all, hasn’t there been more and more chatter about it now over time?

