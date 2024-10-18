FROM season 3 episode 5 spoilers: Beyond the answers…

This weekend FROM season 3 episode 5 is poised to arrive over on MGM+, so what all can you expect to see transpire here?

Well, the first thing to note here is the idea of answers: Are some coming up soon? It would be easy to argue that some could be coming now, and for a wide array of different reasons. One of the biggest is simply that Tabitha is now back in town and she, theoretically, found a way to escape thanks to the Lighthouse. Will that work again, or for everyone else? We do think that this is all worth wondering and yet, it could also generate conflict and paranoia. We know that at times, we just wish that everyone would sit down and put all their cards on the table when it comes to secrets / visions / clues as to what’s happening. We’re not sure that it help, but isn’t it worth trying?

Regardless of what happens in episode 5 with Tabitha and Henry in town, rest assured that there is still a hope for answers at some point. Still, it may not be the end of the story when they arrive. For more, take a look at what Boyd himself in Harold Perrineau had to say to the Radio Times:

… The rest of the season is just as scary as the first part of the season, and yet John [Griffin, creator] has lots of surprises that are going to just blow people’s minds… it’s astounding. It’s really, really well written…. It’s gonna be like, ‘No, this can’t be the end of the season.’ You’re going to want to find out what all those things are about. One of the great things that John said about this third season is that you are going to get answers. There are lots of answers, but the answers aren’t the end of the story.

The only thing we feel we can count on at this point is rather simple: That Perrineau will keep delivering an Emmy-worthy performance. After all, he’s done that ever since the beginning!

What do you most want to see moving into FROM season 3 episode 5 when it arrives?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

