FROM season 3 episode 5 promo: Family reunion incoming?

As we prepare to see FROM season 3 episode 5 on MGM+ this weekend, are we poised to get the most emotional story yet? Well, let’s just say that based on the promo, it is very-much possible that we could have something we’ve wanted ever since the start of the season.

By this, we mean mostly the opportunity to see a reunion between Victor and his father Henry — but will it go according to plan? That is something to wonder.

The promo, alas, does not feature the two characters actually reuniting and yet, it does present us with a certain measure of hope that it could happen. The biggest problem may be Victor himself, who we easily envision being in denial and struggling to grasp the idea that him being there is real. This is someone who has endured more suffering than almost anyone and it is easy to understand why he would have a hard time wrapping his head around these changes — even though he recognized that things were changing around the community.

So what else does the preview tell us? Well, it makes sense that with Tabitha back in town, she is going to do whatever she can to try and help everyone leave. Since it happened to her previously, can’t everyone get out now? Is it as simple as visiting the tree? The truthful thing to remember here is that the rules of FROM may be grounded in some key tenets, but you could also view them as somewhat fluid at the same time. There may be ways for characters to get out, but it may not be the same for every one. It feels like no matter the time or place, this town is going to exploit all your worst fears…

