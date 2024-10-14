FROM season 3 episode 5 spoilers: Is Boyd’s future in peril?

As we prepare to see FROM season 3 episode 5, let’s go ahead and ask the following: Is this a great time for some people to panic? Or, could you have said that weeks ago?

We know that for Harold Perrineau’s character of Boyd in particular, he is the sort of person who has tried everything he can to keep a level head. He does not want the monsters to see weakness or that he is about to retreat. However, it is abundantly clear that the town wants to break him; unfortunately, it may have found a pretty perfect way to do just that.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for new FROM videos every week!

After all, go ahead and consider what we saw at the end of the episode this week when it comes to Randall. Boyd made a rash decision to potentially sacrifice him for the sake of helping others. However, the monsters did not kill him; at the end of the episode, it was revealed that he is still alive. To us at this point, it feels pretty darn clear that the monsters want Randall to turn the town against Boyd, especially since we know he is one of the more hot-headed characters out there. If there is someone who is going to be conducive to causing a lot of chaos, doesn’t it feel like it is going to be him? At the moment, this is at least what we would argue.

To get a few more details now about what all you can expect to see, go ahead and check out the FROM season 3 episode 5 synopsis below:

Victor must face a painful reminder of his past; Julie looks for ways to cope with her trauma; Boyd struggles to keep the town safe as the residents begin to question his judgement; Tabitha tries to adjust to her new surroundings.

We know that Victor is likely off looking for Jasper here … but will he also see Henry? That is, at least, the hope!

Related – Get some more news right now on FROM season 3 episode 4

What do you most want to see moving into FROM season 3 episode 5 over at MGM+?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







