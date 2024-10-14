FROM season 3 episode 4: The search for Jasper begins?

As we are coming out of FROM season 3 episode 4 on MGM+ this week, do we have more questions than answers? Well, it may be rather shocking to some that one of the most important cogs in the story right now is a puppet of all things.

After all, it appears that Jasper may have some answers about the town? Is a puppet actually controlling other people? All of this may sound crazy, but this is a show where crazy things happen and we have grown more than accustomed to this over the years.

First and foremost, let’s give a quick reminder that at the conclusion of Victor’s story, it seems as though Jasper has a lot of ties to Christopher, who of course has ties to Victor’s past. So many of the people who were around him when he was young died … but what happened? All attention now must be given to Jasper, provided that he could be found.

Now, this episode is not the first time that we have seen this puppet, but the crazy thing here is that for an inanimate object, Jasper seems to be fairly mobile. It is enough to make you wonder if the monsters are moving them around, or some of these “appearances” are just figments of imagination.

No matter what it may be, rest assured that we are more than a little excited for Victor and Sara both to collectively have a story. Also, remember here that Henry is now in the town and with that in mind, we do have another fun thing to look forward to. We realize that the world of FROM is not one where a lot of super-happy or pleasant things tend to happen, so you have to celebrate them whenever you can.

What did you think about the events of FROM season 3 episode 4?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

