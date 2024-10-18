Outlander season 8: EP, author talk series ending

We recognize that there are eight more episodes of Outlander still to go before season 8 actually begins, but it is hard to avoid talk about the ending!

After all, anytime that a series comes to a conclusion, it is always going to be emotional to a lot of people involved — and of course, we tend to think that this is also the case here. It is also tricky because the show is coming to a close prior to Diana Gabaldon’s book series, which poses a lot of problems that are pretty similar to the end of Game of Thrones. How do you end one story without knowing how the main story ends?

Well, it is worth noting with Outlander in particular that the show is going to be coming to a close at, presumably, an earlier point than Gabaldon’s story. Nonetheless, executive producer Maril Davis noted (per TV Insider) at New York Comic-Con that there were conversations between the writers and then also Diana about coming up with the proper finale:

“We did talk to Diana about it because we were very careful. We didn’t want to step on her toes … There is another book. So we’re ending it the way we are. We just want to be respectful of not ending it maybe the way she would.”

Gabaldon did not get into a lot of specifics, but did indicate that the ending is “well done. I think it will work very nicely.” It is of course being kept as secret as possible, which is a great thing given that the show is probably not going to be airing its final season until at least fall 2025 or early 2026. Given how long Starz is sitting on completed shows at this point, why would we think anything otherwise?

