Grotesquerie season 1 episode 7: The truth about Lois?

We knew entering Grotesquerie season 1 episode 7 that there was a chance for a pretty big twist — but what was it, exactly?

Well, the first thing that we should note here is that the series did not even wait until the halfway point to seemingly reveal the title killer: Father Charlie. It was almost unceremonious in a way, given the nature of the big cliffhanger that we got last week. Also, it was enough to make you wonder if there was something else going on here. Lois spent much of the episode inebriated, throwing around various accusations. By the 40-minute mark of the episode, she had accused Sister Megan of being involved in everything that transpired.

Was there something to this theory? In a word, yes. She claimed that Charlie and Megan worked together as a part of a massive ploy to get people back to the church. There were so many clues that in some ways it was obvious … but was that the point? This did eventually culminate in a massive brawl between the nun and Lois, which led to Lois eventually being stabbed before she struck Megan with boiling liquid and then a pot.

Yet, Lois was not eventually victorious here — she was stabbed a number of times over. Was that the end of her story? In some ways, you can argue that it was really the path towards getting answers…

About those answers…

Well, it turns out that a number of theories out there about the show were partially correct! It seems that there are a couple of realities that exist within this world. You have one that featured Marshall in a coma, and then another one that featured Lois. Here, Marshall was visiting her in the hospital and some of the characters were still there — albeit in very different forms.

Just as it looked like she was going to die … she then woke up … and then, end credits!

What did you think about what we saw over the course of Grotesquerie season 1 episode 7?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

