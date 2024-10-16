FBI season 7 episode 2 spoilers: OA and Gemma’s future…

As we start to look more towards FBI season 7 episode 2 on CBS next week, are there some big moments ahead for OA and Gemma?

Last season, we had a chance to see the relationship between these two characters form and within that, they had their fair share of ups and downs. Yet, they are still together and as we move forward now, there is a chance that the two could make a larger commitment to each other. Given that Gemma is not a part of the FBI, it was easy to imagine that this relationship would last the test of time. However, will it?

Speaking in a new interview right now with TV Insider, showrunner Mike Weiss had the following to say about keeping Comfort Clinton around, and also what the future could hold:

“This season, they’re going to take a couple of important steps. There’s going to be a possible cohabitation. There’s going to be maybe the really big step we’re toying with the idea of what does it look like if OA decides to commit to Gemma? … We’re going to get to see him get kind of sucked into her uptown life, and we know that OA is a downtown or actually an outer borough guy … And so he’s going to be struggling with a little bit of the morality of that world versus the one that he comes from. She’s a great actress, and we love being able to include Gemma in our show.”

We know that this is the sort of show that does tend to give you answers on everything right away, and we have a hard time imagining that this is going to change right now. Instead, we do think there’s a chance that we will have a few personal spotlights for OA scattered here and there.

