American Horror Stories season 3 episode 6: Victor Garber and AI

Is American Horror Stories season 3 episode 6 going to be remembered as one of the best episodes in the streaming show’s history? There is a legitimate case to be considered here for it.

After all, “Clone” told a story that was both chilling and topical, and also one that felt as much like Black Mirror as it did the Ryan Murphy anthology. It was also a tour de force performance for Victor Garber, who got fantastic material both as tech billionaire David and a artificial version of himself, who he built for his longtime partner John to entertain him in the time in which he was away getting nursed back to health.

What made this particular episode so unique was that the producers really eschewed some of the classic tropes about AI being dangerous, mostly because we already know that it is! Sure, the artificial David did murder John’s “friend” Jordan, but that was after he tried to assault John in the most horrific way. The larger episode of this episode was on how the AI created a false reality for the surrounding characters.

Take John, for example, who temporarily got to live out parts of his life he always wanted with David, but was unable to due to him being an older partner who was also often self-serving and preoccupied with his work. Then, at the end of the episode the real David killed John, realizing that the only love he needed was from the fake version of himself, one that would satisfy all his needs and not ask anything of him. The message here is how humans can exploit AI to destroy human connections, and also the dangers of certain in the industry who want to play God.

To many, the ending here may be shocking, and 100% Garber knows it out of the park.

What did you think about the overall events of American Horror Stories season 3 episode 6?

Go ahead and let us know in the comments, including if you thought this was the best episode so far. After you do, come back around for other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

