The Boys season 5 spoilers: Who is Bombsight?

As we prepare to see The Boys season 5 on Prime Video, we are going to have a chance to meet a brand-new character in Bombsight. So, who is he? What does he bright to the table? Well, there is a chance that this particular casting is not just for the final season, but also for the long-term future of the franchise, as well.

According to a new report from Entertainment Weekly, Mason Dye (Stranger Things) is going to play some sort of recurring role on the upcoming season. Bombsight is a character who has been mentioned on the show before, as he is the third-oldest Supe that has seemingly existed. He apparently was acted in the 1950’s, and we do think there is at least a chance that he turns up on Vought Rising at some point down the road. Remember here that this is the prequel to the show, which is currently slated to feature the likes of Jensen Ackles as Soldier Boy and Aya Cash as Stormfront.

Of course, our general sentiment for now is that we’re going to have a chance to explore a little more of Soldier Boy’s own origins through the Bombsight character, especially since Ackles has been confirmed to be a series regular for the final season. With filming for The Boys starting up late this year, it makes sense for a lot of these castings to be coming out. Just also remember that there is a lot of work that needs to be done in between shooting, post-production, and visual effects before the show comes close to arriving on the air. There is also another season of the spin-off Gen V arriving beforehand.

