The Boys season 5 premiere date: October 2024 update

With us now into October 2024, is there anything more that we can say when it comes to The Boys season 5?

Now, the first thing you have to remember here is the most bittersweet part of the story: We are inching close to the final chapter. It has already been confirmed that the end is near, though production has not started yet and will not presumably until closer to the end of the year.

In the long-term, we do think that we are looking at a situation here where The Boys season 5 premieres in the spring or summer of 2026. That is a long time away, but this is largely the timeline that the show has had for a good while now. We don’t think that there is that big of a need for them to switch things up here, and nor do they really need to. It takes a long time to shoot the show, and almost as long to get all of the visual effects together after the fact.

The biggest things to note entering the final season are that Jensen Ackles is going to be around as a series regular; meanwhile, we are also going to see Daveed Diggs come on in some sort of still-mysterious role. Our hope is that something more is going to be revealed on that over the next year or so, and we certainly imagine some familiar faces from the past could also be back in some capacity. Take Queen Maeve, who we know is still technically out there. If you want to see Homelander taken down, shouldn’t she be one of the people assisting in the efforts? That’s at least how it feels from this vantage point.

