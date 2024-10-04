The Boys prequel Vought Rising: Aya Cash on early scripts

If you missed the big news earlier this year, The Boys is going to be getting a big prequel in Vought Rising starring Jensen Ackles and Aya Cash. It is a chance to dive back into the origins of this particular part of the superhero universe, and also see two characters who have certainly become essential to the story’s lore in Soldier Boy and Stormfront.

Are these two the most likable characters ever? Far from it, but we’ve certainly seen already that this show has no problem telling stories about egomaniacs or unlikable people.

So how much more is known about this show at this point? Well, not a lot, but it is nice to have a few assorted teases here and there — and with that, why not turn to Cash herself? Speaking to ComicBook.com about her upcoming show The Franchise, here is more of what the actress had to say:

“No, we don’t actually know [when filming is starting up] yet … I’ve read two scripts and they’re absolutely insanely good. But that’s about all I can tell you.”

We don’t think that Amazon is going to be rushing along the start of the new season, mostly due to the fact that the fifth and final season of The Boys will likely be a priority first, especially since it is filming starting later this year presumably. Given that Ackles is a series regular there as Soldier Boy, we’re not sure that the two shows can be done concurrently. So, odds are, we’ll be waiting for a while … but that may not be a bad thing, provided that the content we get here is absurd and incredibly entertaining.

While you wait for all of this, just remember as well that another season of Gen V is poised to be coming out at some point next year.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

