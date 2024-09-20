The Boys season 5 premiere date: A fall 2024 update

This weekend marks the official start to fall — with that, is more good news on the horizon with The Boys season 5?

First and foremost, let’s start by noting the following: If you would love to get the series back soon, we more than understand! The fourth season ended with this crazy, super-tantalizing tease that indicated further that life around Vought will never be the same. Homelander and a number of other Supes have been deputized and by virtue of that, they now have the potential to do almost whatever they want. We probably don’t have to tell you that this is a pretty big problem!

Now, here is where we do have to share the pretty darn unfortunate news that you aren’t going to be getting more news on the future of The Boys anytime soon, and there is a good reason for it. After all, remember for a moment here that filming for the fifth season has yet to even start! We tend to think we will be fortunate if things kick off before the end of the year (that appears to be the plan), and that the cast and crew are wrapped by next summer. That leaves the door open for the series to actually premiere moving into the summer of 2026, which is likely what Prime Video is going to want.

With all of this in mind, we just hope that we get a tease or two this fall as to what is going to happen, or if any familiar faces from the past beyond Jensen Ackles’ Soldier Boy are going to be coming back. This is a show with an incredibly deep bench and by virtue of that, we know that there is a ton of potential to bring a lot of people back at any given moment.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

