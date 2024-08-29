The Boys season 5: Vought’s ‘plan’ for A-Train

What is going to be taking place when it comes to A-Train’s story on The Boys season 5? This is clearly something you will be waiting for some time to see. Is it possible that it gets addressed somewhat in Gen V season 2? We’ll classify that under a “maybe” for now. While we don’t think the producers want us to forget about it entirely, they may not also not hit it head-on.

For the time being, what we do have is this: A much better sense of how Vought in-universe is going to handle the status of the speedster, who took out his chip and took off in the penultimate episode of season 4.

In a post on Twitter, the fictional superhero company had the following to say about what A-Train is “up to” and why he is absent from the Seven:

Today, Vought can confirm A-Train is being deployed overseas effective immediately. We have to keep all details confidential, both for his safety and the safety of the free world. Let’s wish him good luck and especially, God speed!

Should social-media posts be viewed as canon to the greater universe? We know that this is a complicated question to answer and yet, we do have a reasonably good feeling that this is something to take at face value. Vought would never want to admit that one of their own left them of their own doing; even with Starlight, they acted like they were this unspeakably awful villain. They love to just store Supes away on overseas missions sometimes and eventually, they can address an extended absence later on. (Worst-case scenario, they can claim that they died a hero if they don’t have to deal them anymore.)

Related – Be sure to get some more news on The Boys right now, including hopes from Erin Moriarty

What do you most want to see moving into The Boys season 5, especially for A-Train?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back here — there are more updates on the way.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







