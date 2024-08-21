The Boys season 5: Erin Moriarty on Starlight’s future

We recognize fully that The Boys season 5 is a long ways away from premiering on Prime Video, but why not ponder away at the story to come?

Obviously, the name of the game for the remaining episodes here is “Chaos,” and how could it be anything else at this point? After all, Homelander is deputizing Supes all over the country, most of The Boys themselves are locked up, and it seems like the fate of every average person is America is hanging in the balance. If there is any good news here, it’s that Starlight is still out there … right?

Well, we do think Annie January is going to have a great final season and speaking to ComicBook.com while promoting her new movie Catching Dust, Erin Moriarty lined up who she’d want to see her character take out:

“Listen, I personally, I think that as of this past season, all bets are off. I think that we had certain predictions. I think she should kill Homeander. I don’t think that want or desire will or can be met. Who knows? But she’s got to at least get The Deep, let me kill the fish guy at least, bare minimum for God’s sake…But it needs to be under circumstances where she’s provoked at first because that’s her. She can’t just go and kill someone. They need to attack her and it’s self defense because she’s Annie, but she’s got to get someone and I feel like people weren’t rooting for that as much until this past season. But that concept of a cathartic karma. I think we really need it. So all of the above, all of them.”

Given what Homelander and The Deep especially did over the past year, we think a lot of people would be more than a little bit fine to see Starlight take them out. Of course, we don’t think anything is going to be that easy. We do still believe that she does deserve a win and who knows? Maybe she and Hughie will stay find a way to go off into the sunset together.

