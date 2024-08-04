The Boys season 5 premiere date: An August 2024 update

With us now moving into August 2024, are we on the cusp of getting more news when it comes to a season 5 premiere date for The Boys?

At this point, we probably do not have to tell anyone what the overall sense of enthusiasm is for the show — isn’t it fundamentally through the roof? We are talking here about an extremely successful show with a huge audience, and it is also going to be the final chapter. If there was ever a time to be overwhelmingly excited, it feels like this would be it.

Now, we get to the bad news and remind you that the latest season just ended weeks ago. It is going to be a long time that we hear something more about a season 5 premiere date, let alone anything more about the season in general. After all, there are already a few more things we’ve learned that we did not expect to! Take, for starters, the fact that Jensen Ackles (Soldier Boy) is going to be a series regular, and that his Supernatural co-star Jared Padalecki will most likely appear in some form.

Alas, remember that The Boys is not coming back until 2026 most likely. A premiere date could be announced early that year, and we just hope that a few more teases are going to come out later this fall when filming actually kicks off. Production has to start super-far in advance for a show like this for many reasons, with the biggest being that it takes a long time for post-production on a series like this.

Even though season 5 is going to be the final one, don’t expect it to be extended insofar as episode count goes. All signs suggest that we are going to be getting five more stories and that’s it — let’s just hope that all of it ends up building towards a fitting goodbye.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

