The Boys season 5: Star on Firecracker’s possible demise

Given that The Boys season 5 is poised to be the final one, Valorie Curry has already said that she’d like to see Firecracker die. Maybe you don’t want to leave the show too prematurely but at the same time, there are certainly characters who totally deserve a reckoning. At this point, isn’t it fair to say that Firecracker is one of them? Just think in terms of all she’s done and the things she’s said!

Of course, you could easily argue after the events of this past season that the character’s demise is on the way already. Just think about what is happening to her due to all the various supplements she’s taking to support Homelander’s … well, let’s just call them needs. She is getting sick, but is this going lead to her dying? Let’s just say that is far from a sure thing at present.

Speaking to TVLine, Curry herself noted that she does feel like a downfall is coming — however, at the same time she doesn’t think it is going to be anywhere near this easy:

“I don’t think this is how Firecracker is going to go down. I think she’s going to go down, but I don’t think it’s going to be this. I think this is a little too easy … Now that she has learned a healthy fear of [Homelander] and a healthy fear of Vought, I’m really intrigued to see how she pivots. [She] is a kind of master manipulator and a real survivor, and I want to know how she acts from desperation, from real fear.”

Basically, there are two things that Firecracker could do now after finding herself in the trouble she’s in from Vought. She could opt to run away from them and start anew, or lean in and try to get further value. For now, we tend to think that the latter is more likely. We’re not sure that she has the audacity to get away, and even if she tried, we don’t think anyone would trust her? While redemption may be possible for some characters, we don’t think she is one of them.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

