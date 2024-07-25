The Boys season 5 premiere date: When will it be announced?

With us being almost a week removed from the end of The Boys season 4, what better time is there to discuss the fifth and final season?

If you are feeling somewhat emotional about this already, you can be assured that we are right there with you. There is fundamentally so much to be curious about regarding the next chapter of this story, whether it be the return of Soldier Boy, so many of the good guys getting locked up, a possible Jared Padalecki appearance, and of course the idea that Butcher may try to kill every single Supe in existence with the virus.

There is a tiny chance that a few new details on The Boys season 5 will be unveiled over the next few days at San Diego Comic-Con … but how much stock should you really put in any huge reveals? Little. The final episodes are not filming until November and even when that happens, it feels like there’s an almost-zero chance that you’ll be getting some sort of substantial news as it happens for obvious spoiler reasons. Why give something major away unless you absolutely have to? This is where we can issue a pretty clear reminder that there is no functional reason for that at all.

For this reason, it would be a pretty substantial shock if a premiere date, or any other major news, is announced before the start of 2026. We expect the final episodes to air around the summer of that year, with the reason for the wait being tied mostly to the large amount of most-production that needs to be done even after filming is wrapped, and that won’t happen until at least the spring of next year.

The irony of the whole situation

Despite The Boys being a show that is fundamentally over-the-top, insane, and satirical, there is going to be a big, beating heart underneath all of it. That’s been the case from the get-go, and that’s why there could be an emotional end still to this story. It is also why there could be an emotional moment (or thirty) between the cast as they work on wrapping up the season behind the scenes.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

