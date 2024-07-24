The Boys season 5: What is Phase 2? Susan Heyward’s thoughts

There are so many things to wonder about moving into The Boys season 5, to the point where it is hard to know where to start! You have the fate of the title characters, the possible return of Soldier Boy, more mini-crossovers with Gen V, the future of Vought, and also possible new additions here and there.

When it comes to the grand scheme of the story, though, there is certainly one thing we are especially wondering at present: What is Phase 2? This is something that Sage floated following the death of Victoria Neuman, which she claimed was always a part of her plan — though a lot of things came about in a rather unexpected way. She clearly wants superheroes to be deputized and effectively in control of the government.

Does this include Homelander? That is a part of where things start to become more complicated just because of how terrible he is. Then again, Sage seemed to do a lot of what she did throughout the season just because she found it interesting. That is some real sinister stuff when you think about it.

Speaking to TVLine, Susan Heyward offered up some of her own thoughts about what Phase 2 could be, though it all remains up to the writers:

In a very Sage-like way, I have all of these different versions in my head. I have the version in my head where she goes for world domination. I have the version in my head where she flips and shows herself to be a champion of humanity, and she’s been just positioning herself to protect humanity this whole time. I have a version in my head where she’s a complete agent of chaos and just likes to keep pushing the table over. All of those sound fun to me as an actress. I’m open to all of them. But the writers’ room is open right now. I will find out probably when I arrive to set, and things will probably change again then. So I guess the answer to your question is, I hope it will reflect the world back to itself, clearly, and I know it’s going to be fun to play. I’m grateful.

Sage absolutely was a standout character through the fourth season, and we also tend to think that there will be a lot of layers to her moving forward — and that includes what happens when she turns off a part of her brain. While there is such a sense of urgency within the world of the story, everyone does still need a break away from the action here and there … right?

Related – Learn some additional thoughts on The Boys, including what role Jared Padalecki could theoretically play in season 5

What are you most excited to see moving into The Boys season 5, especially for Sage?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stay tuned for more news during the rest of the off-season.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







