The Boys season 5: Is THIS the best Jared Padalecki role?

Entering The Boys season 5, one thing that feels clear is that there is a quest underway to find Jared Padalecki a role. The Supernatural and Walker star looks to be game to turn up for an appearance, and there are conversations that have already taken place between him and creator Eric Kripke about an ideal part for him to play.

So, what will that part be, provided of course that it happens? There are about a thousand different possibilities, and the writers are likely to be so much more creative than we ever are given the time and focus that they can put into this role.

However, from a personal standpoint there is one role for Padalecki that could be more intriguing than the rest, especially given the potential that it would offer for him to re-team with his former co-star Jensen Ackles: He should play Soldier Boy’s father.

How would this happen? Most likely via flashbacks. There is no indication that anyone else in Soldier Boy’s family was a supe, but so much of this show is really about the relationship between fathers and sons. Look at what we had with Hughie and Hugh Sr. — or, the struggle that both Homelander and Butcher find themselves tethered to in regards to Ryan. You also have Soldier Boy telling Homelander that he is a “disappointment” back in season 3, which greatly informed in some way his present-day actions.

How did Soldier Boy become who he was?

That is the question that would be interesting to answer, albeit in a limited capacity. If the character is coming back, it does feel fruitful to explore more of his backstory — even if it is just a ten or 15-minute story.

Would it be fantastic to see Padalecki for a longer span of time? Absolutely and were season 5 not the final season, there is a significant chance of that. As things stand, there are only eight more hours of content for The Boys. That is not enough time to give us a significant story with another new actor around all the time. This is probably going to be a shorter appearance and we are prepared accordingly.

Some other possibilities here…

Is there a legitimate chance that Jared is a political operative trying to facilitate the new supe-led police process? Could he be a former friend of Soldier Boy? Sure, but you need to provide 1) a reason for the character’s existence and then 2) a role that is meaty enough to make it feel like something more than fan service. Jared deserves the best, and this could be a golden opportunity to make a lot out of a little.

Who do you think that Jared Padalecki is actually going to play moving into The Boys season 5?

