The Boys season 5: How much Jensen Ackles will we get?

There are certainly a ton of things to be excited about entering The Boys season 5 over at Prime Video. Yet, Jensen Ackles has to be high on the list! From the moment he showed back up as Soldier Boy in the mid-credits season, it felt clear that Homelander would have a big decision on his hands. Does he let his father out of his cryogenic chamber and if so, what are the consequences? What makes this particular situation so interesting is that honestly, we’re not even sure Homelander knows what to do yet!

One way or another, we’re sure that Ackles is going to have an important role in the final season. However, a major question still remains: How much of him are we realistically going to get? We’re not sure there is a clear answer to that right now.

After all, it is important to remember that the Supernatural alum is absolutely a busy guy these days. In addition to this gig, Ackles recently signed on to start in Amazon’s Countdown show from former Chicago Fire alum Derek Haas. Meanwhile, he will also be making at least a couple of appearances on Tracker season 2 over at CBS.

A lot of what happens with The Boys is likely going to be tied to Jensen’s schedule, but given that this show often films episodes out of order, we do think there’s still a chance he does multiple episodes and shoots all of his scenes in a relatively tight window. It helps that this show will be filming for a long time, starting in November and going into late spring 2025. If he’s available at any point in there, that’s when we expect Solider Boy to spring into action.

Which side will he be on? Well, that remains the mystery…

