The Boys season 5: What are Ashley’s powers? Colby Minifie’s idea

There are obviously a million different things to wonder about leading up to The Boys season 5 on Prime Video, so why not talk Ashley Barrett?

At the end of season 4, the character made a move that felt like a long time coming in a lot of ways — she injected herself with Compound V in what feels a little like a last-ditch move to try and preserve her future. We saw the tiniest part of the transformation, but that was it.

So, what will her powers actually be? We tend to think the writers are going to come up with something fun, but not even Colby Minifie (who plays the character) knows! Speaking to TV Guide, she at least made one thing about it clear:

“I know it has to be humiliating, and I know it has to be disgusting … Those are the two requirements in the world of The Boys.”

Meanwhile, she did share one of her own pitches that she does not believe will be used:

“She pops her arm up and her armpit hair grows really fast and lassos people … I was thinking something hair-related would be really funny because of her baldness. But that might be too on the nose.”

There are a lot of people out there who do tend to think that she could become like Medusa from the Inhumans, but we honestly think that a part of her powers could be creative in nature. Take, for example, her wanting to go against The Seven and Homelander — what sort of ability could she need that would be useful for that? It’s an interesting thing to explore, and it is definitely one of many fun things to wonder about at present.

What do you think Ashley’s powers are going to be moving into The Boys season 5?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

