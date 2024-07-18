The Boys season 5 spoilers: Creator on characters’ ‘lowest point’

As so any out there more than likely know at this point, The Boys season 5 is set to be the final on over on Prime Video. What does that mean? Well, to put it in rather simple terms, we are going to be getting a pretty chaotic story from here on out, and one where it seems, at least on the surface, like Homelander has won.

After all, consider where things currently stand. He and other superheroes have been deputized, and basically anyone who speaks out against him can be locked up. Most of The Boys are in grave danger now, with the only exceptions being Starlight (who took off) and then Butcher, who is going to do whatever he can to infect everyone with the virus he has. Or, at least that is how we take the end of season 4.

Since filming does not begin for a few more months, it may take some time before a lot of other details surface. Yet, speaking to LadBible, creator Eric Kripke did his best to set the stage:

“Homelander gets everything he has wanted from the beginning, which is to completely remake the United States in his image, and according to his whims. The boys are at their lowest point, most of them are captured, and we worry for their future.

“I always look at it as of the five seasons, we’re kind of at that point, that’s sort of the end of the second act of a movie where everyone’s really at their low point, and they’ve all faced their own personal demons. Now, they need to really come together in the fifth season and save the world.”

As dark and sinister as the show may seem at times, we honestly think there is room here for a hopeful ending. After all, Hughie and Annie have certainly earned it, A-Train has found redemption, and Frenchie and Kimiko just really figured out where they stand. There could be some deaths, but we want to imagine some characters riding off into the sunset.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

