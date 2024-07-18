The Boys season 4 finale: Jensen Ackles’ epic Solider Boy return

Didn’t it always feel like we were going to see Jensen Ackles return to The Boys as Soldier Boy at some point? The writing was on the wall the moment the character wasn’t killed off last season! He was an iconic part of the third season, and it certainly helps that creator Eric Kripke has a decades-long relationship with the actor dating back to Supernatural.

Also, let’s not forget that the potential is here to have Jensen and Jared Padalecki reunite on-screen in season 5 — why would anyone pass that up?

Ultimately, Jensen’s return came about in the closing minutes of the season 4 finale, as we saw a newly-deputized Homelander learn about his location. He is currently cryogenically frozen, so the question of course becomes whether or not something will be done to un-freeze him.

Why would Homelander do that? On paper, it seems like a terrible idea since Soldier Boy does not like or respect him — one of the most iconic moments of season 3 was him calling Antony Starr’s character a “disappointment.” Yet, this is someone who is clearly hurting and wants the approval of those who are supposed to love him. It’s why he has tried at times to forge a relationship with Ryan, and we tend to think he’s the sort who would wake up his dad to try and prove that he’s living up to his potential. It may not work according to his plan, but seeing this play out could be a huge part of the fun.

Now as for how much Ackles will be able to appear in the final season, that remains to be seen given that he has signed on to star in a new Amazon series. Also, remember here that he’s also got another couple of appearances, at least, in the CBS show Tracker.

