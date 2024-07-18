The Boys season 5 premiere date hopes at Prime Video

With the season 4 finale right around the corner, what more can be said regarding The Boys season 5 at this point? Well, of course there are a lot of talking points worth noting!

First and foremost, though, let’s just begin by noting the following: You are going to see the series back. It has been renewed for more already, but we should also point out that season 5 will be the end. From the get-go this is what showrunner Eric Kripke intended and now, the hope is that you find a way to properly stick the landing. We do think that there is a plan that was forged for an ending a long time ago, even if that may not be clear to many other people on the outside.

So as nice as it is to know that more of The Boys is coming, the bad news is realizing that we are going to be waiting a good while to see it. How long are we talking? Well, the absolute earliest that we imagine the show back at this point is the spring of 2026, mostly because it takes such an extremely long amount of time to craft some of these episodes. Remember here that in addition to filming, there is an extremely long period of post-production where a lot of these stories are put together. Summer 2026 actually feels the most likely, and hopefully these episodes are every bit as epic as it feels like they should be.

Luckily, there is at least something more in the franchise to tide us over along the way, as a new season of the spin-off Gen V is coming. Filming is currently taking place for it and hopefully, it will surface at some point next year.

