The Boys season 4 episode 8 (finale) promo: Butcher’s last dance?

Tomorrow on Prime Video, you are going to have a chance to see The Boys season 4 episode 8 — are you ready for the chaotic finale?

If you head over to the link here, you can see what is a pretty chaotic look at what could be one of the most epic episodes so far. After all, the producers are really leaning into the idea that Butcher could actually die at the end of the story. Is there a good chance that happens? For now, we are a little bit dubious, mostly due to the fact that his battle with Homelander is pretty much at the center of the entire story at this point. How he could potentially survive, though, remains to be seen.

While the promo does indicate that you are going to get a lot of exciting stuff, it also does not do a lot to give you answers on a number of other big questions. Take, for example, just what you are going to be seeing when it comes to Annie. The real version of her was captured near the end of episode 7, and it seems like there is some sort of shapeshifter in her spot now. What is the endgame here? That’s a huge question that we have to wonder, as well as whether or not A-Train is going to be gone for good after the decision he made in episode 7.

As thrilled as we are to see the finale, there is obviously a bittersweet part to this story, as well. Consider that a function of us having to wait until 2026 (more than likely) to see the entire cast and crew back on the air. There is Gen V along the way, but that’s another reason to wait.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

