The Boys season 5: Big tease ahead of season 4 finale

As many of you may be aware at this point, The Boys season 4 finale is poised to arrive in just a couple of days from now. Odds are, it’s going to be violent, chaotic, funny, and epic — it has been kept under a heavy lock and key. Prime Video has not released a preview for it as of yet, but you have to wonder if there are multiple reasons for that. (In particular, their usually-active social accounts have gone dark since Saturday.)

There could be time to dive more into that later; for now, why not look ahead now for the fifth and final season? We know that the stakes are going to be higher than ever, and absolutely we are ready for some big surprises then. There are a lot of people who clearly feel like this is the right time to end the show but honestly, we enjoy this world a lot! Why not continue to live in it a while longer?

While it is far too early for there to be any specific teases for what’s ahead, Nathan Mitchell (who plays Noir) did have the following to say to The Hollywood Reporter:

I think, season five is going to be chaotic. We’re in a mad dash to the finish line and the stakes are higher than they’ve ever been. Everything is way more perilous for the Boys, and I think the Seven is going be as powerful as they have ever been. And new Noir is probably going to be even more comfortable with killing. He’s growing into his role, so he’s more of a threat to the Boys now, even though, again, as we’re saying, it’s still a progression over time. I don’t think The Boys have held back. But if there is anything left to unleash, we’re unleashing it in season five!

It’s going to be bats–t crazy, and it’s going to be a battle for the outcome and the future of this world. And that’s the level we’re playing at. So, I think that is what the fans are going to get in season five.

Now, remember that even though The Boys season 5 is the end for now, there could still be more of the franchise! Remember that there is still room for spin-offs like Gen V, which should still continue.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

