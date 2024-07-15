The Boys season 4 finale: Is Amazon hinting at big cameo?

Is there going to be a big surprise that we get over the course of the big The Boys season 4 finale a little later this week? There is definitely an argument to be made for it.

After all, just two days ago Prime Video released a video (watch here) that is a highlight reel of none other than Solider Boy. Is this a clue towards something, or just them looking for views on social media? You can make the argument either way!

First and foremost, we do think it is worth noting that the season 3 finale did not kill off Jensen Ackles’ character and as a result, we’ve felt for a good while that the door was open to bringing him back in some capacity. Meanwhile, Jensen and showrunner Eric Kripke share a pretty longstanding relationship that stems from their time together on Supernatural, and with the character being effectively Homelander’s dad, there are always going to be some good reasons to reintroduce him into the picture. After all, Antony Starr’s character clearly has some daddy issues and on some level, maybe he thinks that Solider Boy could help fix him.

In the end, let’s just hope that there is something to this Soldier Boy idea in the event that Amazon really does want to have him back. Given that Ackles is going to be busy working on a new show soon, we can’t imagine it being some sort of full-time gig throughout the final season … but even a brief appearance would be welcome, given just how many people enjoy watching that character, awful as he may at times be.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

