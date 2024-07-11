The Boys season 4 episode 8 (finale): Will Sage return?

As we get ourselves prepared to see The Boys season 4 episode 8 on Prime Video next week, there are a million questions to consider. Take, for example, whether or not Starlight can escape her perilous situation, if The Deep’s dark turn will continue, and if Hughie is actually going to get some sort of peace after one traumatic event after the next.

For the time being, though, let’s talk for a moment about Sage — is she going to return after being seemingly forced out?

The first thing to note here is that Homelander is clearly being manipulated at this point by Firecracker, and for a reason that is obviously pretty darn gross. Sage took the job with the expectation that she’d be listened to and yet, that didn’t happen in the end. She may be viewed as yet another pawn and that’s not how she wants to function.

Now, it remains to be seen if Sage will be back for the finale, but we personally think it would be fun to see someone grovel once they realize that they inevitably do need her around. She is the smartest person in the world for a reason! It would honestly be rather silly for her to not be considered valuable by the Seven, even if Homelander does not see it at this point.

At this point, it does appear as though we’re going to see a violent showdown for the ages. We’ve already seen Noir and The Deep do battle with The Boys once and odds are, that won’t be the only time that this happens. Meanwhile, Homelander is going to get more actively involved the further all of this goes — for now, that just feels like something that is easy to be confident about.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

