The Boys season 4 episode 7: A Kimiko – Shining Light reveal

Did The Boys season 4 episode 7 finally reveal a piece of all-important lore regarding the character of Kimiko? We can’t speak to if the story this week takes away from the negative feedback surrounding her and Frenchie’s stories this season, but it is nice to have an important piece of lore. To be specific, we’re talking here about why she cannot speak, and so much of it goes back to her time at Shining Light and the trauma she incurred.

Basically, her lack of a voice stems in part from the brutal, violent, and quiet way in which the character was trained into killing, time and time again, at a much earlier point in her life. She was able to articulate to Frenchie why she relates to some of the guilt that he feels, and for the first time in a while, it feels like the two have fully connected. It is super-convenient and crazy how the show managed to write Frenchie out of prison? Sure, that’s another problem for another day.

There was also another problem that took up a part of this episode for Kimiko, as her leg was amputated by Frenchie after she was injected with the Supe virus. We suppose it is important to know that it works, but did it have to happen in this way? Luckily, her regenerative powers will likely allow her to recover from this, but had she been infected through her whole body, that may have been impossible.

In the end, this may be the most important episode of The Boys in a while for these two characters, so let’s just hope that it is what allows these two to end up together at some point down the line.

Related – Learn more now entering The Boys season 4 finale — what can we expect to see?

What did you think about the events of The Boys season 4 episode 7, especially the Kimiko story?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







