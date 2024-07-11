The Boys season 4 episode 8 (finale) preview: Where is Starlight?

Next week on Prime Video, The Boys season 4 episode 8 is here — and it is absolutely gigantic. We are talking about the finale here!

Entering this episode, we know that there are a lot of cliffhangers that are worth talking about, but the one at the end of the episode is perhaps the most important for now. Where exactly is Starlight, and is there any way to save her? It appears as though she was taken at the bar and from there, the shapeshifting began. (Of course, we were as frustrated as anyone that Hughie didn’t realize what was going on when Annie put on the Starlight costume at the end of the episode.)

Anyhow, we know that the real Annie has been captured, but the prevailing question at the moment is to what end, and what someone could be looking to get out of this at the moment. The easiest guess is just that someone wants to frame her (Vought) for the latest atrocities in the world, and it would be easy to do that if the fake Annie does it instead. She even has the costume to make it look more authentic.

This entire sequence is awful for both Hughie and Annie both, given the two have gone through so much and yet still, there is no indication that happiness is coming for either one of them within the relatively near future. How long are you going to make the two of them suffer? For now, that feels like a legitimately fair thing to wonder about. We do think that someone will figure out that this Annie is a fake, but it really comes down to when and how it happens, and then where the story goes from there.

Related – Be sure to see more coverage of The Boys, including the latest Deep Thoughts with the Deep

What do you most want to see entering The Boys season 4 episode 8?

Where do you think things are going to go in this finale? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







