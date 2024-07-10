The Boys season 4: More Deep Thoughts with The Deep!

With another new episode of The Boys season 4 premiering tomorrow on Prime Video, why not spotlight The Deep once more?

If you head over to the link here now, you can see a new video led, of course, by Chace Crawford saying a lot of weird and ridiculous thoughts. This is a recurring bit that the show has done for some time, and it is always worth a few laughs.

Now if there is one thing that is reasonably ironic about this video as of right now, it is tied to the fact that The Deep actually is more unhinged and terrifying than he’s been in some time on The Boys. Based on what we have seen as of late, the character is starting to get increasingly dangerous, and he is turning more and more into a full-on villain while A-Train is starting to get closer to the light. There is an interesting progression going on here and while we hate it for The Deep, it has to be rather fun for Chace to play.

It is also nice that this character gets a certain element of progression here, especially since this past season was beyond frustrating for the character. Sure, there were some shocking moments involving octopi, but for a good bit of that season the character was treated more as a meme or a joke than anyone who pushed the plot forward. Now, he may be one of the more important cogs for Homelander as he works in order to execute his plan … whatever that ends up being.

One way or another, we tend to think some crazy stuff with The Deep is coming before the finale. Go ahead and be prepared in advance.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

