The Boys season 4 episode 7 promo: A Christmas story?

Are you ready to check out The Boys season 4 episode 7 when it premieres on Prime Video later this week? We know that we are, as there is so much good stuff to be excited for!

Where do we start off here? That’s not too complicated, as it appears as though we’re about to see a rare holiday celebration within the world of the show — it’s Christmas! Does that mean everything is going to be merry and bright? Probably not. You have seen the show before, right?

Well, based on the new promo (over here), this is going to be a particularly violent story as The Boys’ own headquarter could become the setting of a violent brawl, with some of the Supes from The Seven right into the thick of things. Then, you’ve also got a little bit of romance thrown here and something is going to terrify Ashley Barrett perhaps even more than she’s ever been scared so far.

As interesting as all of this is, it’s the puppet version of A-Train that seems to be freaking everyone out the most right. Is some of that leftover anxiety from Gen V? Probably, since seeing puppets automatically makes us think of Sam. Here, the sighting of A-Train actually comes in a conversation with Ryan, who is seeing them for whatever reason.

Given that episode 7 is the final one before we get to the finale, there is absolutely a ton of stuff that needs to be addressed — and we honestly believe that a lot of it will. This is a great opportunity for the writers to really careen the story in a direction where everything in the finale is even more non-stop. Why shy away from that at all?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

