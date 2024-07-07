The Boys season 4 episode 7 spoilers: The Deep’s dark turn?

As we get prepared for The Boys season 4 episode 7 on Prime Video, one thing does feel pretty clear at this point. We are looking at a show that has no fundamental problem at all of putting its character into some dark places. While A-Train is somewhat on a redemption tour these days and finding a way to become more of a hero, that’s not the case with The Deep. This is a guy who seems to have found a certain amount of joy in his violent impulses.

What’s going on here? It is complicated, not that this is all that much of a shock. The Deep has been thought of as a joke within the Seven and by a number of fans; with that, he may see this as a way to get some power back. He can be feared rather than be skewered.

While The Deep is becoming even less likable with each passing day, Chace Crawford is having a field day playing him. Here is some of what he had to say to Rolling Stone:

This might be my favorite story arc of the show. The Deep gets to assert himself and find a little bit more inner power, inner strength. There’s some cool physical stuff I get to do. But yeah, I just thought it was a really cool place to take the Deep. It wasn’t like, OK, we’re going to retread some old steps. We’re going to move in a different direction.

We are sure that for him, it would have been tired to just have The Deep be silly for the rest of the series, which was the case for a lot of season 3. It felt like his evolution as a character had stalled and now, we move forward in a different way.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

