The Boys season 4: See the new Black Noir’s audition tape

Can you consider the past week or so a massive celebration for Nathan Mitchell on The Boys? It is easy to make that argument.

After all, the actor behind Black Noir got a considerable amount of face time on this past episode, and it allows him to really show off more of his chops after being stuck behind the mask for most of the series. Remember that he also played the original Black Noir, but this one has a good bit more personality — he’s an actor struggling to find his character’s motivation, though he goes along with most of Vought’s plans so far.

Thanks to a new video, we do at least know a little bit of what drives the new Noir — and fittingly, it’s the same thing that drives the vast majority of people out there in money. If you head over to the link here, you can actually see the audition tape for this new character. He didn’t actually know that he was trying out to be the new Noir, and he was confused as to why Vought wanted someone to not speak or really show any emotional at all. He has all of this theater training (he went to Godolkin!) and he is never going to be able to use it in this part.

Ultimately, thought, he signs on the dotted line because of some massive check handed to him, which we really hope is worth all of the nonsense that he is being forced to put up with at this point. Personally, we would’ve left a long time ago thanks to how demented a lot of these people are. Then again, if you DO leave, that raises another question as to whether or not you’ll be able to before Homelander kills you. This is not an easy job to quit…

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

