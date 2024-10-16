Survivor 47 episode 5 sneak peek: Who is feeling desperate?

In just a matter of hours on CBS, you are going to have a chance to see Survivor 47 episode 5 — so what will the focus be?

Well, the first thing we really can go ahead and say here is that the Lavo tribe remains a glorious mess, even if there are only four people left on it at this point. Rome and Sol are still there despite fighting for almost the entirety of the game and from there, you have Genevieve (who orchestrated the vote against Kishan) and then Teeny, who now feels on the outs. She could not vote at the last Tribal Council and now, someone is gone who was once a part of a majority group.

So how threatened should she feel? Well, if you head over to the official YouTube for the show, you can see a sneak peek of her questioning the other players about where she currently stands. Genevieve tries to reassure her that she is okay, and we honestly do think that she’s being fairly genuine in saying this. Rome or Sol likely feels like the next person to go just because the odds of them wanting to work together long-term are slim to none.

Here is the issue, though, and what could make things rather complicated as the show progresses onward. Teeny is objectively the bigger long-term threat than either Rome or Sol, and there is a case to be made for targeting her if you think that she is going to flip once we get to a swap or a merge at some point down the road. There is a chance that Lavo ends up going to Tribal Council again soon, but who knows? Maybe this group somehow ends up being okay for a good while.

Related – Check out some more thoughts now entering this Survivor 47 episode and what you can expect

What do you most want to see moving into Survivor 47 episode 5 when it arrives on CBS?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







