Survivor 47 episode 5 spoilers: After that crazy vote…

As we prepare to see Survivor 47 episode 5 on CBS next week, can we say that we’re more excited for what’s ahead than we’ve been all season?

What made the move at Lavo so exciting and/or interesting is that in the aftermath of it, we’re not sure how you can sit back and say that Rome and Sol are going to be best friends moving forward. It may have just been a one-week truce to get out Kishan, someone who was an extremely formidable threat moving forward in the game. What will be interesting now is if the group can actually band together, win a challenge or two, and start to unify. If that happens, could they be dangerous down the road? Maybe.

For a few more details on what’s to come, go ahead and check out the full Survivor 47 episode 5 synopsis below:

“The Scales Be Tippin” – The fallout from tribal council leaves one castaway feeling like they are on the outs. During the reward challenge tribes must shoot their shot to land a win and earn an advantage, on SURVIVOR, Wednesday, Oct. 16 (8:00-9:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+* (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. Jeff Probst serves as host and executive producer.

The person who likely feels on the outs right now is Teeny, given the fact that she is someone who went from being in a great spot to in some sort of danger on the tribe. We don’t think she has to be as nervous as she probably is, though, mostly because either Rome or Sol could shoot themselves in the foot. (Right now, Rome may be in the better spot just because he has Genevieve.)

Related – Get more news on Survivor 47, including what else is coming up

What do you most want to see entering Survivor 47 episode 5 when it arrives?

Who do you think will be voted off next? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do, come back to ensure you do not miss anything else.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







