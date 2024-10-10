Survivor 47 episode 5 preview: The chaos continues

As we look forward to Survivor 47 episode 5, the biggest question we have is rather simple: Will Rome and Sol still work together?

While we would argue that the first episode or two this season started a little slow, we are starting to see the show kick off into high gear. Lavo is one of the most dysfunctional tribes that we’ve ever seen, and we honestly hope that there is more of them to come. Do we understand that people hate Rome? Sure, but he’s one of those players who will totally make the season worse when they are voted out. Sometimes, the game needs a villain — or, at the very least a foil.

Based on the promo for what’s coming up, there is certainly potential for more drama coming up — but not even necessarily just at this tribe.

After all, is Sam going to regret being so loyal to Andy when he seems to create so much mess? The cracks between Sam and Sierra are there now, and we certainly think there is a chance that they could continue if they continue to have different priorities in the game. Meanwhile, it seems that Tiyana is now in danger thanks to Gabe, who has apparently decided to become her version of a Grim Reaper.

Here is where we throw out the following question: Why is everyone so aggressive this season with their play style? We tend to think that a lot of this is an over-adjustment to the new era of the game and the idea that big moves = more camera time and people always love that. However, we tend to think the better move is to lay low for at least the first several Tribal Councils, and really start to emerge more and more as a serious gamer after the merge. That way, you at least can keep the target off of you.

Is there anything that you most want to see play out on Survivor 47 episode 5 when it airs?

Go ahead and share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







