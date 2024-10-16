Grey’s Anatomy alum Sarah Drew calls full-time exit ‘unjust’

Years removed from her departure from Grey’s Anatomy, we are starting to hear a little more from Sarah Drew on the subject. Also, we get a larger feeling of why departing a show so suddenly can be heartbreaking.

Remember this: Being a series regular on a hit show is a feeder for other opportunities, and it is also a source of full-time income. To find out you no longer have that is hard, especially when it comes as a surprise!

In a new interview with one-time co-stars Camilla Luddington and Jessica Capshaw on the Call It What It Is podcast (per Deadline), here is some of what Drew had to say about the way in which her exit went down back in 2018:

“[I] was unceremoniously let go in a way that felt mean and unjust, and, because of that, the outpouring of love was so enormous it was like you were sitting there watching people [eulogize you].”

It would have been easy after that for Drew to bid adieu to the show and never return but luckily, that is something that she is still eager to do. As a matter of fact, she called it “freeing” on the podcast for the following reason:

“I have no attachment to [the show] at all … I had zero anxiety [going back because] I don’t need anything from anyone on that set anymore. They’re not responsible for my livelihood anymore. They’re not responsible for my success or my joy… I’m like, ‘Hey! This is a fun spot to come visit.’”

Of course, we’d love nothing more than to see April on the show again — after all, we’ve already seen Jackson! We know that Sarah is busy with other projects, but you never know when there will be room to come back and tell another story.

