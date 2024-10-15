Grey’s Anatomy season 21: Justin Chambers on possible return

Is there any chance at all that we see Justin Chambers back on Grey’s Anatomy for a season 21, or any other point beyond that? Since his sudden departure years ago, there has not been all that much in the way of hope around the topic.

After all, Chambers gave more than a decade and a half of his life to Dr. Alex Karev, and stayed longer than a number of other longtime cast members. Ellen Pompeo, James Pickens Jr., and Chandra Wilson are the only other original stars left, and Pompeo is only appearing in a select number of episodes these days.

Given that Justin did so much for the show already, we’re not altogether shocked he feels fine shutting the door on a return. Speaking to TVLine while promoting his upcoming Accused appearance, the actor made it clear “that chapter is closed for now, [but it was] one of the most incredible experiences of my life … Thank you forever, Shonda Rhimes.”

The “for now” part of this may be what makes us the most eager right now for what happens in the long-term. We do wonder if Chambers could potentially come back for a series finale or some other huge milestone down the road but ultimately, there’s not really a reason story-wise to bring Karev back before then. As messy as his character’s exit was, it happened and presumably, he has found a new chapter of his life.

Personally, we’re going to put Chambers in a similar camp to Sandra Oh as Cristina — if a return happens, we’ll consider it a pleasant surprise. Not everyone always has to come back to a show that they left, even if it is one that elevated themselves to a new echelon of stardom.

New episodes of Grey’s Anatomy are airing Thursday nights on ABC.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Grey’s Anatomy now, including some other insight about what’s ahead

Do you think we will ever see Justin Chambers again on Grey’s Anatomy?

Share right now in the attached comments, and also come back here to get all sorts of other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







