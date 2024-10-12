Grey’s Anatomy season 21 episode 4 promo: Ben’s first day (again)

At the center of Grey’s Anatomy season 21 episode 4 on ABC this Thursday could be a rather simple question: Can you really go home again?

Well, for Ben Warren, this is something that he may be trying to figure out! Jason George’s character is going to have a huge storyline moving into this episode, as the character is coming back to the Grey Sloan again after being re-hired, this time by Sydney Heron prior to her departure.

Of course, we know that Ben is great at what he does; however, he may also be a little bit rusty. Sure, he did have that experience doing the clinic on Station 19, but it is a little bit different from being in the hospital environment. He’s in a spot now where he is older, and a lot of the work experience could be taking its toll. He may also be a little frustrated that everything that he did once upon a time is not coming back to him immediately. It will, but some patience is required.

Now if there’s something to be concerned about here, it is that this Grey’s Anatomy could prove to be either the final one for Midori Francis or something close to it. After all, we knew that Mika is leaving at some point soon, and the promo certainly suggests that it could have something to do with her sister’s cancer. You can argue that she leaves the hospital in order to help care exclusively for her, at least for the time being. This would probably be the best way to write her out that makes sense, mostly because it would open the door for more appearances later. (The producers have already noted that both Francis and Jake Borelli, who is also departing, could still be coming back down the road.)

