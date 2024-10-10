Grey’s Anatomy season 21 episode 4 spoilers: Mika’s hard decision

We know that at some point in Grey’s Anatomy season 21, we are going to be seeing the departure of Midori Francis as Mika Yasuda. So, when is that going to happen?

Well, for now, it seems as though next week’s episode 4 (“This One’s for the Girls”) could be a chance to see a curtain call for this character — at least as a full-time cast member. The producers have mentioned that she and Jake Borelli (Schmitt) could each come back after they exit as regulars, so that may serve as a comfort to at least some people out there.

Below, you can check out the full Grey’s Anatomy season 21 episode 4 synopsis with more insight all about what’s to come:

Mika struggles with a life-altering personal matter. Meanwhile, Bailey and Ben navigate their personal and professional roles, while Levi finds a connection in an unlikely place. Jo and Link get surprising news.

Is this going to be one of those episodes that serves to better set up what the remainder of the season is going to look like? Maybe, but it also feels like on some level, transition is going to be a huge part of this season as a lot of characters are going through some of these huge, transformative periods in their lives. After all, we know that Meredith is in a tricky position, two characters will be leaving, Ben is trying to reestablish his professional future, and several doctors are still trying to figure out what they want their futures to look like after the end of this past season. It is fair if you think it is going to take a little while longer for this story to take shape and everything to become a bit clearer.

