Grey’s Anatomy season 21 spoilers: EP on central theme

We are one episode into Grey’s Anatomy season 21 already and based on what we’ve seen so far, we can say one thing for sure: Things are complicated. Characters are going to leave, new people are going to arrive, and we certainly wonder where things are going with this Catherine – Meredith conflict.

No matter what happens with some of these characters, employed or not, the one thing we can say here is that they are going to keep fighting. This is, after all, a huge part of what this season is about!

Speaking in a post-premiere interview with Deadline, here is some of what showrunner Meg Marinis had to say about the theme:

This season’s theme is definitely resilience. The first half of the season everyone’s coming back from how season 20 ended. So much is in jeopardy. The second half will be resilience surrounding where we leave off in the midseason finale.

I think resilience as a whole is something all of the doctors at Grey Sloan over the years have had to lean into. It’s part of the fabric and longevity of Grey’s Anatomy. Being a doctor has the highest of highs and the lowest of lows and you have to learn and work hard to come out of all of that and survive. Is the dream of finally becoming a surgeon worth all the personal sacrifice?

We do think that resilience is going to lead to a number of important moments throughout this season, whether it be Meredith fighting for her goals or people fighting for each other. We also do hope that this leads to some new obstacles and foils — we don’t need to see Catherine as the only adversary-of-sorts this season, as there is always room for us to see someone else come into this world.

